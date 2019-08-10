Elliott Murphy Talks New Film Featuring Springsteen On TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Elliott Murphy, joins Tom Needham this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM to discuss his upcoming film, BROKEN POET.

BROKEN POET is the story of 1970's rock star Jake Lion, who was presumed dead in Paris until his former roadie Plynth happens to be riding in the Paris Metro forty years after Jake's much publicized suicide and happens to hear an aged street musician who sounds just like him.

In search of an exclusive story, 'Rolling Stone' publisher Kathy Madison sends rock journalist Meg Trudeau to Paris to investigate. Before leaving Meg visits Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa at their New Jersey home in hopes of gaining insight into Jake Lion's successful career and tragic death.

BROKEN POET stars Elliott Murphy and is based on his original short story, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." It features significant cameos from Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. The film, directed by Emilio Ruiz Barrachina, is an independent production that has received unique sponsorship from 'Rolling Stone Magazine.'

Elliott Murphy is a musician, novelist, producer and journalist who lives in Paris. In 1973, he released the critically-acclaimed AQUASHOW. In 2018, he was was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by his friend, Billy Joel.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include William H. Macy, Howard Bloom, Larry "Ratso" Sloman, Paul Williams, Nile Rodgers, Don McLean, Melanie, DA Pennebaker, Thom Zimny, Anthony DeCurtis, Laurie Anderson and Garland Jeffreys.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You