Electric Productions Presents TRENDING TODAY, Television Series Featuring Culinary Innovations and the Future Of Food

In this exciting episode of Trending Today, we traveled to the Research Chefs Association Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky to learn more about the leading trends and innovations in culinary arts, food sciences, and product development. We travel to the National Restaurant Association's Centennial show to learn more about Bravo Shoes and Global Shirts, an organization leading the way in work wear for restaurant employees, joined us along with Jamix, a web-based software modernizing campus dining and beyond. We then head to West Palm Beach, Florida to meet Laurie Nadeau, creator of Smokin Mary's Bloody Mary Mix.

Karen LeBlanc, host of Trending Today, takes a deep dive into the realm of Culinology to learn more about what it really means to be a culinologist. Jessica Goldstein, Vice President of NU Products Seasoning Company says, "The expectation of a culinologist is to help bring a product to market that's interesting, and desirable, and flavor forward, and also safe for human consumption." We caught up with many industry experts who had much to say about their roles and experiences in the world of Culinology.

Bob Miliam, co-owner of Global Shirts, and the best dressed in the restaurant business, introduces us to their innovative staff shirts. Global Shirts has made a name for itself exclusively using Lux microfiber, a silky-smooth fabric that doesn't fade, doesn't shrink, and provides all-day comfort for staff.

Bravo Shoes, a giant in the formal wear industry, offers a fashion forward, slip-resistant shoe for restaurant and formal event staff. Guy Mitchell, White House chef, said, "This is where it stops for me. It's unbelievable how good you feel in this shoe."

Jamix, a Finnish software company, and a 30-year veteran of web-based software business, has created a dynamic system for restaurant professionals to help control food production. Restaurants from chains to mom-and-pop operations use the 50 plus apps to collect powerful data to better serve their patrons. Their innovative software is also revolutionizing campus dining at Universities like Yale and Standford.

Trending Today finished production on this industry anticipated episode in West Palm Beach, Florida to showcase Smokin' Mary Bloody Mary Mix and its' creator, Laurie Nadeau. Nadeau shared her story on how a farmer's market favor turned into a lucrative business and one tasty cocktail mixture. The lady in the polka dot dress shares tips on where and how to use her mix in cocktails and food recipes.

Elizabeth Plummer, Creative Director for "Trending Today" says, "Meeting with innovators in the culinary industry has made me truly appreciate the time and research it takes to make something edible. It was incredible to see so many talented and passionate people in one room. We look forward to our next Culinary Innovations episode."

Learn more about this episode on www.trendingtoday.com and travel with Trending Today across the country to explore these incredible innovations and success stories.



Hosted by Karen Leblanc and produced by Electric Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From culinary inventions to medical breakthroughs, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You