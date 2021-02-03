Eight Home Renovation and Interior Design Experts Compete For Stardom and $50,000 in DESIGN STAR: NEXT GEN

Design Star: Next Gen, the new high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat competition series inspired by HGTV Design Star, is ready for air and, with $50,000 cash and a shot at their own show on the line, one breakout renovation and design expert's life is about to go supernova. Following in the footsteps of HGTV Design Star, the most successful and highest-rated franchise in the network's history, Design Star: Next Gen premieres on discovery+ with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, February 24. The episode also will air on HGTV that night at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Allison Holker Boss, the six-episode series, sponsored by Wayfair, features eight gifted designers, renovators and social media brand-builders as they compete in intense weekly challenges. During the series, head judge Jonathan Adler is joined by designer Lauren Makk and a rotating cast of celebrity guest experts.

"Lots of designers and home renovators tell us they dream about having their own show on HGTV," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "For the ones selected to be on Design Star: Next Gen, their lives are about to change in ways they can't imagine. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime showcase for their talent and creativity. It will raise their national visibility, multiply their business opportunities and boost their status as social media influencers."

The competitors, ready to dazzle judges with their breathtaking, innovative designs or face elimination include: Anthony (Tony) Allgeier (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Arianna Danielson (Colorado Springs, Colorado); Chris Goddard (Springdale, Arkansas); Carmeon Hamilton (Memphis, Tennessee); Eli Hariton (Denver, Colorado); Peti Lau (Los Angeles, California); Marisa Molinaro (Los Angeles); and Justin Q. Williams (Atlanta, Georgia).

As if the daily pressure-cooker of Design Star: Next Gen wasn't enough, the competitors will be evaluated by superstar industry luminaries, as well as by passionate design/competition enthusiasts, including Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House; Kim Myles, winner of HGTV Design Star season two; dancer and TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss; award-winning designer Karim Rashid, noted for his work with global luxury brands; artist and floral designer Maurice Harris, known for his work with world-famous labels; actress and design enthusiast Tia Mowry-Hardrict; and one of HGTV's biggest names in home renovation and design, Jonathan Scott, co-star of PROPERTY BROTHERS Forever Home.

Design Star: Next Gen takes place in an isolated, customized "design hub" -- a community built especially for the Design Star: Next Gen production in Southern California. Each competitor is given a design lab, essentially a house-inspired space that must be reimagined for each challenge. To keep the focus on creating gorgeous spaces, the community provides everything the competitors need, including a design center for sketching, a construction workshop to build their creations, and a fully stocked furniture and styling warehouse provided by Wayfair.

THE WEEKLY design challenges are specifically engineered to test the skills required to be a true Design Star. Each challenge demands that the designer showcase their distinctive style and brand. The competitors will face a variety of tests, such as delivering ingenious solutions for multi-functional rooms, designing for unique "upcycled" home spaces and incorporating natural elements into their creations.

Series fans can find scores of photos and videos from the new series at HGTV.com/DesignStar, as well as learn more information about each contestant, judge and host Allison Holker Boss. From fun behind-the-scenes details to photo galleries of room designs and more, HGTV.com will keep fans up to date on every exciting detail. Fans also are invited to connect with the series across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #HGTVDesignStar on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

"Design Star: Next Gen is the ultimate competition of creativity and ingenuity," said Ruch. "It's so inspiring and fun to see these competitors dream up and deliver their best design ideas in hopes of winning it all."

