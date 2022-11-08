Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edgar Ramirez to Star in Season Two of Peacock's DR. DEATH

Edgar Ramirez to Star in Season Two of Peacock's DR. DEATH

Season one of DR. DEATH is based on the first season of the hit Wondery podcast.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Peacock announced TODAY that two-time Emmy® nominee Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, The Undoing, Florida Man) will star in the highly-anticipated second season of the anthology series, DR. DEATH.

Ramirez will play Paolo Macchiarini, a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo's charming persona.

Season two will be from showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville).

Season one's showrunner, executive producer and writer Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) will executive produce season two, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey are set to direct episodes from the second season of the highly anticipated anthology series, DR. DEATH based on the hit Wondery podcast.

This season will feature the "Miracle Man" storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast. Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname "Miracle Man."

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the "Miracle Man" into question.

Season one of DR. DEATH, based on the first season of the hit Wondery podcast, explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career. The series was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series and named one of the top shows of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly, NPR and more. DR. DEATH is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo Courtesy of John Russo



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for BOSS BABY Christmas Special Photo
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for BOSS BABY Christmas Special
The special features JP Karliak as Theodore ‘Boss Baby’ Templeton, Pierce Gagnon as Tim Templeton, George Lopez as Santa, Hope Levy as Mom Templeton, David Collins as Dad Templeton, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jimbo, Justin Felbinger as Danny Petrosky, Alex Cazares as Staci, Jodi Benson as LaLa Doo-Da, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares INSIDE JOB Part Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares INSIDE JOB Part Two Trailer
Netflix has released the trailer for part two of Inside Job. Cast returning for part two includes Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Brett Gelman, and Adam Scott.  Watch the new video trailer now!
FOX Orders UNIVERSAL BASIC GUYS/THE HOAGIE BROS. Animated Series Photo
FOX Orders UNIVERSAL BASIC GUYS/THE HOAGIE BROS. Animated Series
FOX has ordered the all-new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (wt) from creators Adam and Craig Malamut (Sports Friends, Game of Zones, The Champions). The series will be co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, with FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment serving as animation studio.

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!