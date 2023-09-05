Eddie Murphy Stars In New Holiday Adventure Film CANDY CANE LANE on Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane Premieres Exclusively on Prime Video Globally on December 1, 2023.

Sep. 05, 2023

Eddie Murphy Stars In New Holiday Adventure Film CANDY CANE LANE on Prime Video

Eddie Murphy is coming to town, bringing his trademark comedic chops to his first holiday film!

Audiences will experience the holiday magic come to life, with the help of some magical characters and unexpected mayhem!

Director Reginald Hudlin states, "I can’t wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane. I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels."

The all-star ensemble cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang.

The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, CA.

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.

After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.



