EVENT HORIZON to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

Infinite space delivers infinite terror in the horror cult classic EVENT HORIZON, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on August 9, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Directed by Paul Anderson (Resident Evil), EVENT HORIZON originally debuted in theaters on August 15, 1997 and has developed a large cult following over the ensuing 25 years.

Known for its elaborate production design and unsettling visuals, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Kathleen Quinlan (Breakdown), Joely Richardson ("Nip/Tuck"), and Jason Isaacs ("Star Trek: Discovery").

The Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook features exclusive slipcase packaging, the feature film on a 4K Ultra HD disc with Dolby Vision™ and HDR-10, access to a digital copy of the film, as well as the following legacy bonus content on Blu-ray Disc™.

Bonus Features

Commentary by director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making of Event Horizon - 5 Documentaries

The Point of No Return - the filming of Event Horizon with director commentary

Secrets - deleted & extended scenes with selectable director commentary

The Unseen Event Horizon

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

Seven years ago, pioneering research spacecraft "Event Horizon" mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage. But then, in the darkness of deep space, a persistent signal prompts a crew to make their way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. What they uncover is an unimaginable interstellar horror that will test the entire team's sanity and souls.