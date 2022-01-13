EPIX Renews GODFATHER OF HARLEM For Third Season

Premium cable network EPIXÂ® announced TODAY that Godfather of Harlem, from ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, will return for a 10-episode third season. The critically acclaimed drama starring Forest Whitaker was created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). It is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

Godfather of Harlem's second season was EPIX's best performing season of all time, and the series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across EPIX's digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX's best performing finale episode to date.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

"Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant," said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. "Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season."

"I'm thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can't wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support," said Forest Whitaker.

"We're thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of 'Godfather of Harlem,' '' said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. "Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson is one of television's great antiheroes and we can't wait to see what the brilliant creative team led by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have in store."

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last KING of Scotland) as star and executive producer, season three cast members include: Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), NigÃ©l Thatchâ€¯(Selma, American Dreams), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing).

Produced by ABC Signature, the series has been executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz has served as executive music producer.