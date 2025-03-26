Dylan Douglas Set to Make Film Debut in New Thriller I WILL COME TO YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dylan Douglas, son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is poised to make his film debut in the gripping psychological thriller "I Will Come to You," produced by CATHEDRAL Collective and Tripwire Entertainment. The film is a thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche, delving into the intricate intersection of attraction and danger, hidden truths, and the devastating consequences of betrayal.

Douglas will take on the lead role of Julian Marks, a complex and enigmatic character driven by conflicting desires and murky motivations. "I was drawn to this role because of its complexity and depth," says Douglas. "I am looking forward to bringing this character to life and being a part of a project that pushes boundaries."

Writer/director Jacob Arden adds, "This is a role that demands both restraint and raw intensity. Dylan brings a natural presence and depth that will be crucial in bringing Julian to life."

The production team, including producers Dylan Douglas, Robert Mitas (Flatliners, We Have Always Lived in the Castle) and Zach Mitchell, have long-term ambitions for the project, with plans to develop a feature-length adaptation expanding on the film's central themes. Production on "I Will Come to You" is slated for 2025.

