Drag Race UK Winner The Vivienne Is Coming To Hollywood In New Series On WOW

"The Vivienne Takes Hollywood" features UK's first Drag Superstar The Vivienne as she embarks on an adventure to Hollywood where, each week, she'll be joined by a different celebrity co-pilot who helps her along the way to making her first ever music video.

WHO: The six-part series follows The Vivienne and her celebrity friends including Tony-award winning singer Marissa Jaret Winokur, comedian and motivational speaker Daniel Franzese, Hollywood legend Bruce Vilanch, world-renowned choreographer Mark Kanemura, local drag expert Chester Lockhart, and special guest Chad Michaels.

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), "Liberty: Mother of Exiles" (HBO), "Stonewall Outloud" (Google/NPR StoryCorps) and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Nine of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz," "Party Monster," and "Whirlybird," which took home 2020's Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features. World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its Youtube channel WOWPresents (1.4M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming more than 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2019.

Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production. Randy and Fenton have been honored with the IDA Pioneer Award, named to Variety's Reality Leaders List, and chosen for the OUT100 list for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.





