Double E Pictures, Live Nation Productions Sign On To Documentary ALL I CAN SAY

Double E Pictures and Live Nation Productions announced today that they have come on-board as executive producers for the award-winning documentary, All I Can Say. The documentary was co-directed by a triumvirate of Grammy® award nominated filmmakers, Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessey; and was produced by Lindha Narvaez, Samuel Gursky, and Taryn Gould. The pic is executive produced by Eric Eisner (Long Strange Trip), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; Ryan Kroft, Senior Vice President of Production & Development for Live Nation Productions; Danny Clinch and John Beug.

All I Can Say is an intimate account of the final five years of Shannon Hoon's life, the lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, which he meticulously documented and recorded up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video. Hoon's footage provides an inside look into his family, his creative process, his television, his band's rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction. He filmed his daughter's birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 90's, an era right before the internet changed the world.

"I am pleased to be partnering with everyone on such a quality film," said Eisner. "There are many important layers to this film that hit you with a soft, emotional touch."

"We are delighted to be able to help bring this dramatic, thoughtful, and heart-wrenching story to music fans everywhere. The self-shot footage combined with the filmmakers' keen eye makes this documentary truly special and unique," said Kroft.

All I Can Say has received accolades at multiple festivals including the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, New Hampshire Film Festival winning best feature documentary, Sound Unseen Festival winning the grand jury prize, and will have its International premiere at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on November 22nd.

Photo Credit: Shannon Hoon





