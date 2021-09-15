Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson, & More Top 2021 TIME100

Today, TIME reveals the 2021 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, and Scarlett Johansson have topped the list as some of the year's most notable figures.

The issue has 7 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

The TIME100 includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The eighteenth annual list features: Miley Cyrus on Dolly Parton, Bernie Sanders on Joe Biden, Paris Hilton on Britney Spears, Nancy Pelosi on Kamala Harris, Serena Williams on Simone Biles, Julie Andrews on Shonda Rhimes, José Andrés on Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and many more.

Of the 2021 TIME100 list, TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal writes, "I find reason for optimism... in our 18th annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people. It features extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future, from entertainers striving to make Hollywood more inclusive to activists fighting for sustainability and human rights....They are disrupters, fixers, doers, iconoclasts, problem solvers-people who in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray."

The full TIME100 list, along with exclusive videos, photos, and interviews, can be found here.