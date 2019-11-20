Documentary VALIANT Will Be Released on Dec. 3

The documentary film VALIANT chronicles two tales: the first is that of the National Hockey League's expansion team the Vegas Golden Knights, who in 2017-18 had the most successful inaugural season for an expansion team in the history of U.S. professional sports. The second is of the growing and unifying relationship between the new team and its desert community in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy of October 1, 2017, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, which occurred only days before the home opener of the Golden Knights' historic first season.

The team's unprecedented streak to the Stanley Cup Final proved to be one of the greatest Cinderella stories in the history of the NHL, while they won the hearts of the people of Las Vegas and forged an indomitable connection between the team and its city.





Related Articles View More TV Stories