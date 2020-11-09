Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues November 9

New episode MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, Science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week's episode centers on the 2020 elections and features Axios' political A-Team, their analysis of the election results and assessment of where the country is headed.

Segments include:

Valerie Biden Owens, Biden Advisor , talks about sisterhood, growing up Biden, and what her older brother can do for the country.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses the state of the Democratic Party and the impact of progressive democrats on the election with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reveals to Axios co-founder Mike Allen how he could work with the Biden administration and whether he thinks Donald Trump would consider a presidential run in 2024.

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond about the progressive caucus, a Biden cabinet and the future of the country.

U.S. Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff speaks about the Georgia runoff elections and Trumpism with Axios White House editor Margaret Talev.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

