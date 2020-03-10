Djimon Hounsou Tells SiriusXM Host Clay Cane How His 10-Year-Old Son Was 'Called The N-Word'

Actor Djimon Hounsou stopped by SiriusXM Headquarters in New York City to sit down with host Clay Cane of "The Clay Cane Show".

During the interview, Djimon told Clay how his 10-year-old son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou who he has with Kimora Lee Simmons was "called the N-word".

Listen to the audio below. Here is a transcript of the conversation:

Host, Clay Cane: How do you talk to your kids about these issues? Just being a dad.

Djimon Hounsou: It's tough, especially if you don't live with your kid, because how do you get to have those moments...because I went to pick up my kids, my son from a soccer game one time, and he says to me that the other kid, some other kid called him the N-word, and so that's how early it starts. So, he's wondering, I mean, why do you have to call me that word? And what's so different about me, that you have to sort of like, patronizing me like that, you know?

Host, Clay Cane: How old is your son?

Djimon Hounsou: He's ten. So, I often was wondering, when does it start? When do they start to realize or they start to get treated like a second class citizen? When?

Host, Clay Cane: And what did you tell him? What did you tell him when he came home and told you that?

Djimon Hounsou: I was actually at the game and I said, which kid? And, so the kid was getting in a car and left, and so I said, well, don't take that personally, some people just feel insecure and then they just feel like they have to call you some kind of a derogatory word.





Related Articles View More TV Stories