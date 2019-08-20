Dispute Between Disney & Sony Ends SPIDER-MAN at Marvel Studios

Deadline reports that a months-long standoff between representatives from Disney and Sony has ended with Kevin Feige and Marvel being removed from involvement in any future "Spider-Man" films. Current Spider-Man Tom Holland and director Jon Watts still have two movies left in their contracts--those will proceed without Feige's involvement.

The dispute ultimately centered around money. Disney asked Sony for a 50/50 share of the profits of upcoming "Spider-Man" films and Sony refused. Sources say that they gave several counter-offers, to no avail.

Marvel's "Spider-Man" films have up until now made both studios a lot of money; 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" grossed $880 million, and "Far From Home" has made over $1.1 billion dollars worldwide.

Sony won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature last year for their inventive "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse," which championed brand new animation styles and a new Spider-Man--teenager Miles Morales. They reason that they will be able to come up with their own far-reaching, live-actions stories without Marvel's aid in the years to come.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories