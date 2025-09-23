Disney's PREP & LANDING: THE SNOWBALL PROTOCOL Coming This Thanksgiving

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney has set the release of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, a brand-new Christmas special following the fan-favorite characters. The special will debut Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, on Disney Channel at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST, and will be available the next day on Disney+. It will also air as part of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” programming later in the season.

Marking the franchise’s return after more than a decade, “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” is the fourth installment in a series of popular animated holiday specials featuring Christmas elves from an elite organization tasked with preparing homes worldwide for Santa’s arrival. The new special follows Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne, whose holiday mission goes awry, leaving Wayne convinced he’s in major trouble with Santa and accidentally revealing other merry mishaps. Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator and lover of eggnog lattes, brings along her pet arctic seal pup Nog to the office — kicking off endless hijinks.

Original voice cast reuniting for the special include Dave Foley as Wayne, a world-weary but dedicated Prep & Landing elf, alongside Sarah Chalke as Magee, the ambitious and eggnog latte-obsessed Command Center Coordinator, and Derek Richardson as Lanny, Wayne’s loyal friend and ever-agreeable partner. They will be joined by new cast members Manny Jacinto as Renato, the most sought-after massage therapist and holistic healer in the North Pole; Dulcé Sloan as Janice, a clerk at the North Pole Post Office; and Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff, the master chef at the Fruitcake Factory. Rounding out the cast is Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa.

Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton return to their roles as executive producers, and Colleen Evanson is co-producer and story editor. “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol” is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Branded Television.

Disney Branded Television also revealed a first look at the special with a teaser trailer and key art featuring Nog (short for Commodore Charles Eggnogginton III), an irresistibly cute seal pup who becomes a part of the elves’ hijinks and adventures.

Previous specials “Prep & Landing” (2009), “Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa” (2010), and “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (2011) are currently available to stream on Disney+. Toddland will be launching a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by the new holiday special.