Disney's Live-Action MULAN Could Get Delayed Once Again

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Disney's live-action Mulan has been delayed to August, from its previously expected July debut. The film is currently set to open on August 10.

However, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Doug Creutz, a Cowen analyst, said he does not expect Disney to release any films "in fiscal year 2020."

"We now expect domestic theaters to be largely closed until mid-2021, in part because we DON'T think studios will be interested in releasing their largest movies into a capacity-constrained footprint," he said.

It has not been confirmed whether or not this will affect the Mulan release date.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

