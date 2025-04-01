Disney’s Animated LILO & STITCH to Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch, Disney will release a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of the film, hitting shelves on May 6. The heartwarming and humor-filled adventure follows the lovable and mischievous alien Stitch as he crash-lands in Hawaii and befriends a young girl and her family.

Originally released in 2002 by Walt Disney Animation Studios, this is the first 4K release of the film. Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray release invites audiences to ride a wave of bonus features, including deleted scenes, extra Elvis tunes, and a look at how Stitch might have popped into other Disney classics. The live-action remake lands exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Bonus Materials

Deleted Scenes

Hula Lesson

Animating The Hula

Audio Commentary

DisneyPedia: The Islands – Explore Hawaiʽi, Oʽahu, Maui, Kauaʽi, Lǡnaʽi and Molokaʽi

2 Music Videos and a Behind-The-Music Featurette

A Stitch in Time: Follow Stitch Through The Disney Years

