News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney’s Animated LILO & STITCH to Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release

The new live-action remake lands exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

By: Apr. 01, 2025
Disney’s Animated LILO & STITCH to Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ahead of the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch, Disney will release a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of the film, hitting shelves on May 6. The heartwarming and humor-filled adventure follows the lovable and mischievous alien Stitch as he crash-lands in Hawaii and befriends a young girl and her family.

Originally released in 2002 by Walt Disney Animation Studios, this is the first 4K release of the film. Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray release invites audiences to ride a wave of bonus features, including deleted scenes, extra Elvis tunes, and a look at how Stitch might have popped into other Disney classics. The live-action remake lands exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Bonus Materials

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Hula Lesson
  • Animating The Hula
  • Audio Commentary
  • DisneyPedia: The Islands – Explore Hawaiʽi, Oʽahu, Maui, Kauaʽi, Lǡnaʽi and Molokaʽi
  • 2 Music Videos and a Behind-The-Music Featurette
  • A Stitch in Time: Follow Stitch Through The Disney Years 

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos