Disney and Pixar's COCO Comes to the Hollywood Bowl Nov. 8 & 9

In honor of Disney and Pixar's Coco and Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a number of experiential activations have been announced for the upcoming live-to-film concert experience taking place at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, November 8 & Saturday, November 9. The previously announced all-star lineup of specials guests is an international ensemble of Mexican, Latino and Hispanic artists coming together to celebrate Coco and Mexican culture, and includes Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Miguel, Alanna Ubach, Alex Gonzalez, Jaime Camil, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso and Natalia Jímenez who will appear throughout the evening as the beloved film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Mariachi Divas will also entertain the audience with traditional Mariachi music throughout the night. Tickets for both dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

· Featured both nights on the Hollywood Bowl concourse, renowned Mexican-American artist and Chicana altarista (altar maker) Ofelia Esparza and her daughter Rosanna Esperanza, will design and build a spectacular three-level ofrenda (altar), which will include photos of loved ones from the community. In 2018 Esparza received the National Heritage Fellowship, a lifetime honor presented to master folk and traditional artists by the National Endowment for the Arts. She has received many recognitions, including the Art Legend Award from Watts 3rd World Art Festival, Pueblo de Los Angeles People's Choice Awards, and grants from the Alliance for California Traditional Arts and the California Arts Council. She also worked as a cultural consultant on Coco.

· Additionally, the concert event has partnered with La Monarca Bakery, which makes hand-crafted, all-natural Mexican baked goods. All 12 locations throughout Los Angeles have concert signage, special edition cup sleeves and customers will have a chance to have photos of their loved ones who have passed featured on the altar at the Hollywood Bowl. The altar will include La Monarca's scratch-made Pan de Muerto and samples of traditional Cafe de Olla will be available to all attendees entering the concerts. Angelenos will also have the chance to win tickets from the bakery via their Instagram account, @LaMonarcaBakery.

· Disney Music Group's new composer podcast series, For Scores, also recently released a new episode where host Jon Burlingame talks about Coco with composer Germaine Franco, who co-wrote several of the film's songs. She reveals how they achieved the authentic sonic landscape of Mexico by recording there with local musicians and indigenous instruments, as well as weaving in musical styles like mariachi bands, banda and jarocho. The series can be downloaded wherever podcasts are enjoyed and at ForScores.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories