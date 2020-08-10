Disney Television Studios to Rebrand Its Three Studios

Full integration will be complete by the end of the year.

Nearly 18 months following the 21st Century FOX acquisition which led to the formation of Disney Television Studios, its three studios are undergoing a significant rebrand, it was announced today by Disney Television Studios President Craig Hunegs. The changes are as follows:

ABC Studios and its subsidiary ABC Signature led by President Jonnie Davis will merge into one studio entitled ABC Signature.

Fox 21 Television Studios led by President Bert Salke will be renamed Touchstone Television.

20th Century FOX Television led by President Carolyn Cassidy will become 20th Television.

The above new graphic logos and "motion end cards" will be rolled out in all-new episodes of Disney Television Studios programming going forward. (Library titles and episodes broadcast before the rebrand will remain unchanged.)

Commented Disney Television Studios President Craig Hunegs, "Our new studio names and logos mark a NEW DAY for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company. Dana and I could not be more pleased with the first year of our three studios together as part of Disney Television Studios and we believe that with our powerhouse talent roster and exceptional studio teams, the best is yet to come."

The three studios of Disney Television Studios recently earned 47 Emmy® Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Limited Series for "Little Fires Everywhere," as well as acting nominations for Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Cephas Jones and Phylicia Rashad; directing nods for Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland") and Gail Mancuso ("Modern Family"); and Outstanding Animated Series nods for "Bob's Burgers" and "The Simpsons," among many more. Over the last decade, the studios of Disney Television Studios have received 767 Emmy nominations resulting in 134 wins, 99 Golden Globe® nods with 16 wins, 25 AFI Awards and 16 Peabody Prize Awards. During this past awards season, Disney Television Studios garnered 178 nominations resulting in 31 wins.

Disney Television Studios currently produces the No. 1 scripted series on 10 networks/platforms: "Grey's Anatomy"/ABC, "This Is Us"/NBC, "9-1-1"/FOX, "American Horror Story"/FX, "Queen of the South"/USA, "American Dad"/TBS, "Barkskins"/Nat Geo, "grown-ish"/Freeform (Adults 18-49, L7) and "Little Fires Everywhere"/Hulu (first eight weeks). DTS also holds the No. 1 drama and comedy on ABC and FOX*. [ABC: "Grey's Anatomy" (2.6) and "Modern Family" (2.2); FOX: "911" (2.5) "Last Man Standing" and "Family Guy" (1.3)] *Adults 18-49, L35

The three studios of Disney Television Studios are behind some of the most eagerly anticipated programs of the fall and midseason including "Big Sky" and "Call Your Mother" for ABC; "Genius: Aretha" for Nat Geo; "Woke," "Books of Blood," "Dopesick," "Mysterious Benedict Society" and "Only Murders in the Building" for Hulu; "Big Shots," "Mighty Ducks," "Turner & Hooch" and "Just Beyond" for Disney+; "Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and "Old Man" for FX on Hulu; "Filthy Rich" and "next" for FOX; and "Hoops" and "Ratched" for Netflix.

Recent successes of the past few months include critically acclaimed send-offs for classic series "Modern Family" and "Homeland" and the launch of new hits that include "Love, Victor" and "Solar Opposites" for Hulu and "Central Park" for Apple.

