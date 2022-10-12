Disney+ Shares DANCING WITH THE STARS 'Stories Week' Lineup

"Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year" - "Stars' Stories Week" kicks off its exciting two-night event with "Most Memorable Year."

The 12 remaining couples will perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. An all-new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

"Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night" - The two-night event continues with "Prom Night" featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms. An all-new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live TUESDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribiero will walk out to "So Emotional" by Whitney Houston for "Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year." The pro dancers and troupe will open "Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night" with a performance to "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" by ABBA. The evening will also feature the return of the Dance Marathon: all 11 couples will join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a hustle and then a lindy hop. The judges will tap-out couples from the marathon, one at a time.

The couples will earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned Prom KING and Queen. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon will be added to the judges' scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show both nights in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Couples' Dance styles and Songs Lineup

Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to "What The World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to "Beautiful" by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to "when the party's over" by Lewis Capaldi

Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)" by Lauryn Hill

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to "Blue Jeans" by Jessie James Decker

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell

Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to "Levels" by Avicii

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to "Roar (Acoustic)" by Katy Perry

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to "Let's Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)" by Jagged Edge ft. RUN

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to "If the World Should Ever Stop" by JP Cooper

Stars' Stories Week: Prom Night

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to "Shut Up and Dance" by WALK THE MOON

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Samba to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to "You Make My Dreams" by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz routine to "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jive to "Basket Case" by Green Day

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Viennese Waltz to "You and Me" by Lifehouse

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to "Waiting For Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to "No Air" by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions and programs and formats made by high-quality UK independents.

Award-winning British programs made by the business are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specializations, with brands like Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios' global digital news platform, provides up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features to more than 139 million unique browsers each month. BBC Studios has offices in 20 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world.

The company, which ordinarily makes around 2,000 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Netflix, and Migu, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK's independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment, and international distribution for program titles.

In the U.S, BBC Studios operates both a distribution business and one of its major production units. The production unit, based in Los Angeles, creates and produces adaptations of UK programs, as well as all new original programs, for linear and digital platforms in the U.S.

This production unit is responsible for the phenomenally successful, Emmy®-winning Dancing with the Stars, the multi-award-winning LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise, the revved up TOP GEAR America, and the popular reboot of the classic quiz show Weakest Link, among others. In scripted, the team has achieved success adapting British hits, including CALL ME KAT (based on the UK format Miranda), WELCOME TO FLATCH (This Country in the UK), and Ghosts for top U.S. broadcast networks