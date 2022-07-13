Disney+ Sets BLUEY Season Three Premiere

Bluey, the Emmy® Award-winning sensation that has won over families worldwide, will make its Season Three debut on August 10 on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world.

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, the new season of the breakout hit series will be split into two parts.

The first features 25 seven-minute stories that will bring even more hilariously relatable everyday moments of family life to audiences everywhere. These episodes will also arrive on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year in territories around the world. The second half of Season Three will be available on these same platforms at a later date.

"Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we're delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family," said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children's Content Partnerships, BBC Studios. "We're so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide."

"We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world," said Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, Executive Producers and Co-Founders, Ludo Studio.

Widely lauded by parents and press alike for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play, the series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family - including younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli - as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.

The third season builds on the series' first two multi-award-winning seasons with new friends and locations. The premiering episodes also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one's own bedroom. Season Three will also feature original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others.

Bluey has been a runaway hit since its 2019 debut in the U.S. The standout series was Disney Junior's #1 ratings driver with kids 2-5 in 2021 and the first half of 2022.[2] It has been a Top 2 most-watched TV series with Kids 2-5 for four consecutive quarters.[3] In addition, Bluey owned two of Cable's top 10 telecasts the first half of 2022 with kids 2-5.

In Canada, Bluey is the #2 program with kids 2-11 and kids 2-5 on Disney Junior nationally. It is also the second most watched program with kids 2-11 and kids 2-5 on La Chaine Disney in French Canada. Among programs airing within Disney Channel's junior block, Bluey is a Top 5 program with kids 2-11.

On ABC in Australia, Bluey is the #1 children's show across all age groups (since 2019). With Season 3 already airing in Australia, the show has performed 2.3x above timeslot average audience (total audience) and the new episodes achieved 14 of the top 20 broadcasts on free-to-air TV in 2021.

The series has enjoyed critical success internationally, winning an International Emmy® Award in the Preschool category in 2020. Most recently, Bluey has earned four 2021 Kidscreen Awards (Best Animated Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Music), a 2021 Rockie Award (Best Animation Program for Pre-school Viewers), a 2021 ARIA Award for Best Children's Album, the 2021 AACTA Best Children's Program, a nomination for Best Animated Series at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards.

Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios & ABC, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

Later this year, Bluey's first live stage show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, is coming to theaters all across the U.S., starting with its November 18, 2022 premiere at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. See blueylive.com for more information and to purchase tickets.