Disney+ Releases 'The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)' Soundtrack

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack is available today and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ("The Mandalorian," "Tenet," "Black Panther") and score by Joseph Shirley ("Bad Trip," "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "Fairfax").

Commenting on his score Shirley said, "The Book of Boba Fett Volume One follows Boba's heroic journey through Chapters 1-4. Musically, it explores the genre-melding vignettes that Jon and Dave so beautifully wrote into Boba's expanding myth. Western, tribal, mystery, religioso epic, high-stakes action, retro-futuristic breakbeats, and classic gangster movie tendencies - they each have their moment within this soundtrack, while using Ludwig's Main Theme as my North Star. It's an honor for me to contribute music to this dearly loved Star Wars universe; an adventure I do not take lightly or will ever forget!!"

"The Book of Boba Fett," a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

"The Book of Boba Fett" stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The first 4 episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: