Disney Releases Second Volume of ANDOR Season 2 Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records has released Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) (Original Score), the second volume of soundtracks from the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated original live-action series “Andor.”

The original score is by Emmy®-winning composer Brandon Roberts with original Andor themes by three-time Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer Nicholas Britell. The release will be followed by Andor Season 2 - Vol. 3 (Episodes 7-9) and Andor Season 2 - Vol. 4 (Episodes 10-12) (Original Score), set for release on May 9 and May 16.

Roberts interpolated Britell’s themes from “Andor” into his score as well as created new themes. Creating new motifs that complement the pre-existing world of “Andor” and align to “Rogue One” was an interesting challenge. Roberts comments, “For Season 2, the story opens up, both timewise and in terms of scope. With so many new characters and new worlds, Tony (Gilroy) was adamant that I needed to create new thematic material for this world and Andor’s journey. I was also tasked with incorporating the genetic material from Season One, so the whole series feels like one unit. Just as the characters and the plot develop, so does the music.”

About Brandon Roberts

Emmy Award-winning composer Brandon Roberts’ music can be heard all over the scoring world today. From the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, co-composed with Marco Beltrami, to the pulsing action of World War Z and Logan, to the surreal reimagining of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone and the horror of Eli Roth's Thanksgiving.

Most recently, Brandon scored Paramount Pictures' Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, MGM’s true-story plane drama, On A Wing And A Prayer, Eli Roth's hit slasher feature, Thanksgiving, for Sony Pictures and the action hit, Land Of Bad (starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth).

About Nicholas Britell

Three-time Academy Award-nominated, Grammy-nominated, and Emmy-winning composer, pianist, and producer Nicholas Britell continues to push the boundaries of musical storytelling while captivating audiences globally with his moving compositions. Britell has achieved renown in such projects as HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession, Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight, and his follow-up, the critically acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk.

About “Andor” Season 2

Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated thriller “Andor,” returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The final season of Andor will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter premiered April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week exclusively on Disney+.

