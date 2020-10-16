Disney Plus Celebrates THE SIMPSONS FOREVER

With special collections and November programming.

Disney+, which launched last November giving "The Simpsons" a new streaming home, is now the ultimate entertainment HUB for fans of Springfield's most famous residents. With the recently added 31st season and nearly 300 hours of the world's longest running scripted primetime sitcom, today Disney+ kicked off its new "Simpsons Forever" brand campaign celebrating the forever place of everyone's favorite family in the hearts and homes of fans around the world.

The service also debuted "The Simpsons Horror" collection, including 30 episodes of the iconic genre-bending "Treehouse of Horror" franchise. The new collection is the latest in Disney+'s series of themed sets including "The Simpsons Predicts," "The Simpsons Travels," "The Simpsons Rock" and "The Simpsons Sports" collections. As part of the "Simpsons Forever" campaign, Disney+ will curate more collections of episodes for new viewers to discover. Every month, Disney+ will also highlight its favorite episodes themed to current events and trends in Disney and Pop culture.

"The Simpsons" Forever Faves of November 2020:

"The Mandalorian" Returns / "Co-Dependents' Day" (Season 15, Episode 15)

Disappointed by a Cosmic Wars movie, Bart and Lisa go to wine country to complain to the filmmaker.

"The Right Stuff" Streaming Now / "Deep Space Homer" (Season 5, Episode 15)

In an attempt to send an average man into space, Homer and Barney are recruited as astronauts. Homer saves the mission from disaster, but is dismayed when credit goes to a carbon rod.

Monday Night Football on ESPN / "Bart Star" (Season 9, Episode 7)

Bart joins a junior-league football team. When Homer becomes coach, he replaces quarterback Nelson with the less talented Bart.

30 Years of "Home Alone" / "Homer Alone" (Season 3, Episode 15)

When Marge goes to a local spa, she leaves Bart and Lisa with Patty and Selma and Maggie with Homer.

Nov. 3 Election Day - "Sideshow Bob Roberts" (Season 6, Episode 5)

Sideshow Bob runs for mayor as the candidate of Springfield's Republican party. He wins and attempts to construct a freeway overpass where the Simpson home stands.

Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day - "Thanksgiving of Horror" (Season 30, Episode 8)

Three tales of Thanksgiving terror: a bloody first "turkey day," a virtual Marge cooks for survival against real Marge, and a space mission is threatened by a murderous side dish.

Nov. 27 Black Friday - "Tis the 30th Season" (Season 30, Episode 10)

After a terrible Black Friday where Marge can't get the gift the kids desperately want, THE SIMPSONS try to spend a relaxing Florida Christmas.

After first premiering on television nearly 31 years ago, "The Simpsons" is now one of the most popular franchises around the world and remains one of Disney+'s most streamed series since the service launched last November. With its "Simpsons Forever" campaign, Disney+ is celebrating fans' forever love of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie and the service's comprehensive collection of "The Simpsons" entertainment. The campaign will come to life all year long with on-service content and product updates, special events, social activations, and surprise and delight moments.

Last week, Disney+ surprised guests at the Disney+ Drive-In Festival with special "The Simpsons" screenings during its nightly lineups. And earlier this year, the service launched a product update allowing fans to enjoy "The Simpsons" episodes in their original aspect ratio and also offered the short "Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny'" across its social channels for free.

To watch all of "The Simpsons" content on Disney+ including 31 seasons of the series, animated shorts "Maggie Simpsons in 'The Longest Daycare'" and "Maggie Simpson in 'Play date with Destiny,'" and "The Simpsons Movie," visit DisneyPlus.com/SimpsonsForever.

Watch a promo here:

