Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney Plus Announces Cast for OBI-WAN KENOBI

Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Disney Plus Announces Cast for OBI-WAN KENOBI

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be available exclusively on Disney+.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Poster
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
Jazz Hands Mug

Related Articles View More TV Stories
DCs BLACK ADAM, Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sets Release Date Photo

DC's BLACK ADAM, Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sets Release Date

EGG PARTY Receives World Premiere At Cinequest Film Festival Photo

EGG PARTY Receives World Premiere At Cinequest Film Festival

VIDEO: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Chante Adams Talk VOYAGERS Photo

VIDEO: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Chante Adams Talk VOYAGERS

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Martin Short Star as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in SNL Sketch Photo

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Martin Short Star as Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in SNL Sketch


From This Author TV News Desk