Disney Music Group Launches All-New Destination For Your Disney Favorites On Apple Music

Disney Music Group (DMG) has landed on Apple Music with a brand-new dedicated destination. Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can discover the magic of Disney's timeless legacy with a unique collection of 30+ playlists, classic soundtracks, radio stations, and more.

This new destination gives Apple Music's users an opportunity to engage with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and beyond in a brand new way. The Disney destination on Apple will be updated regularly. At launch, Disney Halloween will be featured for spooky season.

The launch also includes a Disney Hits Radio special on the new Apple Music Hits radio station. Hosted by Hollywood Records' artist Sofia Carson, the radio show celebrates nearly 80 years of Disney excellence by highlighting music from the Disney Hits playlist, plus exclusive interviews with artists discussing their experiences creating iconic moments in Disney's musical history.

Conversations include Oscar®, GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning composer and songwriter Alan Menken, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast), and many more!

Visit the new Disney destination on Apple Music HERE.

