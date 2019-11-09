Disney+ May Launch at 9 a.m. on November 12, Rather Than Midnight

According to Slashfilm, Disney+ may not be launching at midnight on November 12, after all.

The official Marvel website recently started a countdown clock for the launch of the new streaming platform, revealing that it will launch at 9 a.m. rather than midnight.

While this countdown still exists, Slashfilm says that they have heard "whispers" that the 9 a.m. launch time may not be accurate, and fans will just have to wait and see.

Read more on Slashfilm.

Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, and will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.

Read the full lineup of the streaming service's upcoming offerings here on BroadwayWorld.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You