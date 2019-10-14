Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.- Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT
In addition to THE MOVIES announced in the Twitter thread, Disney previously confirmed that the following movies will also be featured:
101 Dalmatians
A Bug's Life
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Bao
Big Hero 6
Born in China
Cars
Fantasia
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Inside Out
Iron Man
Lady and the Tramp
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black
Pearl
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated film)
Steamboat Willie
The Good Dinosaur
The Incredibles
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Thor: The Dark World
Toy Story
Tron (1982)
Up
Wall-E
Zootopia
TV series:
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K's Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
DuckTales
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven's Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
That's So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Unlikely Animal Friends
Wicked Tuna
Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, and will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.
