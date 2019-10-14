Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT - Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

In addition to THE MOVIES announced in the Twitter thread, Disney previously confirmed that the following movies will also be featured:

101 Dalmatians

A Bug's Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black

Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated film)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV series:

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K's Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven's Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

That's So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna

Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, and will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.





