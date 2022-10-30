Disney Jr.'s FIREBUDS Welcomes First Responders to a Special Halloween Screening at Walt Disney Studios

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
"Firebuds" is currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior and is available to stream on Disney+. 

Oct. 30, 2022  

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Disney Junior held a special event in celebration of the new hit series, "Firebuds," which follows a group of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks who embark on adventures to help their community and learn what it means to be a hero. The event, in honor of National First Responders Day, was held at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California where local First Responders and their families, including members of Disney Studios' own Security, Medical and Fire teams, were special guests, along with the series' cast/creative team.

Check out photos from the event below!

