Disney+ Joins Comic-Con@Home To Present Upcoming Originals

Disney+ announced today that it will join Comic-Con@Home, hosted by San Diego Comic-Con, with virtual panels for three of its upcoming original titles. As part of the entirely virtual festival, Disney+ will feature the animated movie "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," the anthology docuseries "Marvel's 616," and the service's first scripted series from National Geographic, "The Right Stuff."

Comic-Con@Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities.

Disney+'s virtual Comic-Con@Home panels include:

A Look Inside "Marvel's 616" on Disney+

Thursday, July 23, 1:00 p.m. PT

"Marvel's 616" explores how Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the "world outside your window". Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, Pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

Disney+'s "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe"

Saturday, July 25, 12:00 p.m. PT

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+'s upcoming "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"

Saturday, July 25, 1:00 p.m. PT

From Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, "The Right Stuff" is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military's best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams ("Major John Glenn"), Jake McDorman ("Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard"), Colin O'Donoghue ("Captain Gordon Cooper"), Michael Trotter ("Gus Grissom"), Aaron Staton ("Wally Schirra"), Micah Stock ("Deke Slayton"), James Lafferty ("Scott Carpenter"), Nora Zehetner ("Annie Glenn"), Shannon Lucio ("Louise Shepard"), Eloise Mumford ("Trudy Cooper"), Eric Ladin ("Chris Kraft"), and Patrick Fischler ("Bob Gilruth"), Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty, and Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson.

The Disney+ panels will join previously announced conversations from Walt Disney Television and Hulu during Comic-Con@Home. Follow Disney+ on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more updates.

Related Articles View More TV Stories