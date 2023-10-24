Disney Entertainment Television Writing Program Opens Applications for 2024

Disney Entertainment Television (DET) has opened applications for the 2024 DET Writing Program. Now in its 34th year, the one-year writing program helps emerging, diverse writers secure their first staff writer assignment on a Disney series, in addition to offering mentorship and advanced professional development.

One of the entertainment industry’s most successful talent development initiatives, the DET Writing Program has had a 100% annual staffing rate for over a decade. Program writers are contract employees of Disney, with weekly salary and benefits, for one year, or until they staff on a show and are compensated at WGA scale.

During the program, writers participate in advanced creative workshops, refine their portfolios, and meet and learn from DET creative executives, producers, showrunners and program alumni, through networking, mixers and professional development sessions. The program is managed by DET’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) team.

This year, CTDI and FX are also launching the FX Singleton Scholars initiative, in honor of the life and legacy of acclaimed director and producer John Singleton. The youngest and first Black person to receive an Academy Award® nomination for Best Director, Singleton co-created the FX drama “Snowfall” and directed episodes for FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy® Award for Limited Series Directing.

The FX Singleton Scholars initiative was established in his memory to encourage and empower the next generation of diverse artists. It provides dedicated funds to support two FX Singleton Scholars pursuing their first staff writing and episodic directing credits on an FX series through the DET Writing and Directing Programs.

“The legendary John Singleton had a profound impact on FX and the many people who considered him a mentor and friend,” said Nick Grad, president, FX. “In his honor, FX is proud to partner with the DET Directing and Writing Programs so that John’s legacy will continue to inspire diverse storytellers and meaningfully support creatives embarking on their own careers in television.”

Since its founding, the DET Writing Program has served as a launchpad for the many successful show creators, co-creators and showrunners, including Zahir McGhee (“Queens”), Raamla Mohamed (“Reasonable Doubt”), Saladin Patterson (“The Wonder Years” and “Dave”), Aseem Batra (“I Feel Bad”), Ayanna Floyd Davis (“The Chi”), Dailyn Rodriguez (“Queen of the South”) and Anthony Sparks (“Queen Sugar”).

“The DET Writing Program connects emerging, diverse creative talent to opportunities across Disney and helps them build lasting, successful careers in television,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, CTDI. “We’re LOOKING FOR writers with bold voices who will shape Disney storytelling and the future of our industry. We are excited to welcome the next cohort of writers and the first FX Singleton Scholars in 2024.”

The 2024 DET Writing Program will be accepting applications until Nov. 17, 2023. For more information and to apply, please visit https://sites.disney.com/ctdi.

About Disney Entertainment Television

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the Company’s streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks.

Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television’s creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2022, Disney Entertainment Television’s programming excellence earned 288 Emmy® nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children’s & family categories.