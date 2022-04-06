Disney Channel Series to Debut Four Bollywood-Inspired Specials

The acclaimed animated series for preschoolers "Mira, Royal Detective" will culminate with four extended-length specials that celebrate Bollywood music and dancing while also familiarizing young viewers with different perspectives and critical thinking. THE SPECIALS will be presented beginning May 2 through June 20 on Disney Junior. The series is also available on Disney+.

Since its premiere in March 2020 and for more than 100 stories, "Mira, Royal Detective" has highlighted the rich, diverse cultures of India. Each episode centers on the clever heroine Mira and her friends, including her sleuthing mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, as they help others by solving mysteries in their kingdom community of Jalpur.

"Mira, Royal Detective" also boasts a talented South Asian cast, including Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Sonal Shah, Parvesh Cheena and Leela Ladnier as THE VOICE of Mira.

Among the "Mira, Royal Detective" milestones are holiday-themed episodes centered around Holi and Diwali and an Eid al-Fitr episode with cast Rizwan Manji, Ayana Manji, Zehra Fazal and Kausar Mohammed.

Sascha Paladino ("Miles from Tomorrowland") is executive producer. It was developed by story editor and co-producer Becca Topol ("Elena of Avalor"), and IW Group's Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series' cultural consultant and consulting producer. It is a production of WILD Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation by Technicolor India.

The series was recently nominated for a National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) Vision Award that recognizes diverse, inclusive programming in all its forms. It was also nominated for Annie Awards, recognizing its original music written by songwriters Matthew Tishler and Jeannie Lurie and composer Amritha Vaz. Vaz was also nominated for an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for the series' score.

The upcoming Bollywood-themed specials celebrate the iconic genre with higher stakes mystery and adventure, robust musical performances, spectacular costuming and elaborate dance numbers by series' choreographer/dance consultant Nakul Dev Mahajan. Among the guest stars are Lilly Singh, Nik Dodani, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Punam Patel, Megan Suri, Kapil Talwalkar and ESPN sportscaster Kevin Negandhi.

Shagorika Ghosh Perkins said, "I speak for everyone who made this show when I say it's been a joyful and rewarding experience to be part of a series that highlights South Asian culture in such a bold and beautiful way. We're so proud of its contribution to the cultural landscape and what it offers a generation of young children."

Nakul Dev Mahajan said, "These specials bring Bollywood dance, a genre that I love deeply, front and center for kids and their entire families too. This show gave me the chance to proudly showcase so many styles of dance, including Kathak, which I never thought I would see on American TV, and it's icing on the cake to now focus entirely on Bollywood dance."

The Mira character debuted at Disney Parks in October 2020 and, in May 2021, led the Disney Junior Stars Motorcade at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mira will also make a special appearance during the upcoming Disney Junior Fun Fest taking place at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on April 29.

Extensions of "Mira, Royal Detective" include storybooks, picture books and early reader books from Disney Press; soundtracks from Walt Disney Records; a DVD from Walt Disney Studios; apparel and accessories from shopDisney.com; and a licensed product line from Just Play, including dolls, plush and role-play toys available at major retailers.