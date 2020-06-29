Disney Channel Announces Crossover Special RAVEN ABOUT BUNK'D

Two hit comedies for kids - "Raven's Home" and "BUNK'D" - enter the madcap, must-see milieu known as Disney Channel Crossovers, with the hour-long "Raven about BUNK'd," a camp-tastic special that blends two series into one universe and one fun-filled story. It premieres FRIDAY, JULY 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Disney Channel's newest anthem, "We Own the Summer" by Milo Manheim, is featured in the episode.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels, said, "We've had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, 'That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana.' We're excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can't wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun."

As the story unfolds, Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine's Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future. While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp's infamous "Snipe" in Moose Rump's Forbidden Forest. The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo - and set out to own the summer.

Disney Channel's classic crossover specials include "That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana," "Good Luck Jessie," "Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana" and "Austin & Jessie & Ally All-Star New Year."

"Raven About BUNK'D" stars Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, Miranda May as Lou, Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker, Raphael Alejandro as Matteo, Navia Robinson as Nia, Will Buie Jr. as Finn, Jason Maybaum as Levi, Shelby Simmons as Ava, Sky Katz as Tess, Scarlett Estevez as Gwen and Israel Johnson as Noah.

Filmed on the sets of "Raven's Home" and "BUNK'D," the episode was written by "Raven's Home" executive producer Warren Hutcherson and "BUNK'D" writer Jason Dorris, and directed by Trevor Kirschner. Hutcherson, Alison Taylor, Raven-Symoné, Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap were executive producers on the special.

Photo credit: Disney Channel/Gilles Mingasson

