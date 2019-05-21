Disney Channel Announces Additional Casting for ZOMBIES 2

The roles of three teen werewolves (siblings Willa and Wyatt and their packmate Wynter) have been cast for the movie sequel eagerly awaited by millions of kids and tweens-"ZOMBIES 2." Actors Pearce Joza (Disney's "Mech X-4"), Chandler Kinney (Fox's "Lethal Weapon") and top social media personality Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel) will join the cast of the Disney Channel Original Movie, debuting next year. Reprising their roles are fan favorites from the first movie Kylee Russell as Eliza, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Carla Jeffery as Bree, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey, with the previously announced stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim as Addison and Zed, respectively. Production begins on May 27.

Meg Donnelly also stars in ABC's "American Housewives." In November 2018, Milo Manheim became the second place contender on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

"ZOMBIES" introduced Zed, a zombie football player, and Addison, a human cheerleader, who united their respective communities in the town of Seabrook. "ZOMBIES 2" begins after last year's groundbreaking semester at Seabrook High, as a new group of outsiders-mysterious werewolves-threaten the newfound unity and cause a rift between Zed and Addison.

"ZOMBIES 2" was written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for their "ZOMBIES" teleplay. The sequel will be directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb ("All Is Lost," "Triple Frontier"), Hoen, Light and Raso are executive producers.

"ZOMBIES" was the #1 telecast among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for 2018. It was Disney Channel's #1 video-on-demand property and the #1 title in the DisneyNOW app for 2018. Its videos on DisneyMusicVEVO have amassed over 377 million views. The movie soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Children's chart, #4 on the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #3 on the iTunes album chart.

