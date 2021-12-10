Disney Branded Television Music Executives Mark Karafilis, Jay Stutler and Steven Vincent Promoted

Three music executives at Disney Branded Television - Mark Karafilis, Jay Stutler and Steven Vincent - have each been promoted in their respective areas of music expertise; it was announced TODAY by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.

Collectively, Vincent, Stutler and Karafilis have supervised the creative direction of tens of thousands of original songs for kids and family programming, including some of the most iconic songs for generations of kids. They continue to play central roles in creating unique and compelling music for Disney branded animated and live-action series and movies and making Disney Channels a primary force in music for kids and families.

Davis said, "These well-earned promotions recognize the remarkably strong contributions of Steve, Jay and Mark, talented and dedicated team leaders who for decades have made the magic happen when it comes to advancing our storytelling through music. Every day, we see the cultural resonance of their work all around us."

Mark Karafilis moves up from executive director to vice president, Music Production, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. He oversees all aspects of music production and also works on musical direction for TV Animation's slate of series for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and he manages the delivery of Disney Television Animation's musical assets for video releases, consumer products and Walt Disney Records soundtracks. He reports to Jay Stutler, senior vice president, Music, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.

Karafilis, who joined Disney in 1996, was integral to the success of some of Disney's biggest franchises, including "Phineas and Ferb," "Big City Greens," "DuckTales," Emmy® Award-winning "Elena of Avalor," "Sofia the First," "Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse," "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" and "Monsters At Work."

Jay Stutler moves up from vice president to senior vice president, Music, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. A Disney executive since 2000, he continues to lead the original music creative direction for all animated series, movies and specials produced by and through Disney Television Animation (TVA) for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, including "Phineas and Ferb," "DuckTales," the Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins," and the Emmy Award-winning "Elena of Avalor," "Sofia the First" and "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts. He reports to Meredith Roberts, senior vice president and general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.

Stutler leads a team that collaborates with songwriters and composers to produce and deliver 500 original songs and over 300 episodes of original underscore per year. Under his leadership, TV Animation amassed multiple award nominations and wins, including sweeping all five song nominations in the 2020 Daytime Emmy category for Children's/Young Adult or Animated Programs. His current projects include "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Patrick Stump as composer and songwriter, and "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" with BMI Award winner Kurt Farquhar. Stutler and his team also produce music content for Disney Parks and Resorts, Consumer Products and the Disney Live Touring shows.

Steven Vincent moves up from vice president to senior vice president, Music and Soundtracks, Disney Branded Television and continues to oversee the music featured in live-action programming for kids, tweens and families on Disney Channel as well as broader general audience and kids and family content for Disney+. He reports to Susette Hsiung, executive vice president, Network Production Management and Operations, Disney Branded Television.

Vincent joined Disney in 1991 and has been the executive in charge of Music at Disney Channel and Disney Branded Television since 2006. He shepherded the development of soundtracks and music that exceeded sales of more than 50 million units, including the quadruple-platinum "High School Musical" (the first TV movie soundtrack to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart) and "High School Musical 2" (the best-selling album of 2007), "Hannah Montana" (two #1 triple-platinum albums); "Zombies 2" and "Zombies" (#1 on iTunes Soundtrack chart); and all three "Descendants" gold-certified soundtracks. Some of his most recent projects are the upcoming movie "Sneakerella" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for Disney+.

He served two terms as Governor of the Los Angeles Chapter of The Recording Academy, is a voting member in the Television Academy's Production Executive branch and is a member of the Guild of Music Supervisors and Society of Composers & Lyricists.