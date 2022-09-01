Disney+ Announces THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY Season Two

Disney+ unveiled the trailer for the sophomore season of the Original series, "The Mysterious Benedict Society," from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, which will return with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 26 on Disney+.

This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). The Original series, based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, will debut new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, streaming on Disney+.

When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family'', while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

In addition to Hale, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Kristen Schaal as Number Two; MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe; Ryan Hurst as Milligan; Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal; Seth B. Carr as George "Sticky" Washington; Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall; Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon; and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire.

The Disney Branded Television series is executive produced by Halcyon Studio a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company and 20th Television. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator) serve as executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: