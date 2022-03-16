Disney+ Announces SKETCHBOOK Drawing Experience Series

Disney+ invites you to a one-of-a-kind drawing experience in the all-new, six-part Original Series "Sketchbook" with Walt Disney Animation Studios streaming April 27. From Supper Club and in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios, audiences will be given an insider's look into the animation process as some of the Studios' talented artists teach them how to draw beloved Disney characters, including Kuzco from "Emperor's New Groove," Olaf from "Frozen," Genie from "Aladdin," Captain Hook from "Peter Pan," Mirabel from "Encanto" and young Simba from "The Lion King."

An intimate instructional documentary series, "Sketchbook" with Walt Disney Animation Studios takes us onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators as they teach us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Each episode focuses on a single artist illustrating a character that either they helped create or inspired them to want to be an artist at the Studio.

As we learn the steps to drawing these characters, we also discover that the artists each have a unique story to tell about how they made their way to Disney and their chosen character. From the creators of "Chef's Table," this exclusive experience will give viewers of all ages a new understanding of how these beloved characters come to life on-screen while introducing them to a new cast of real-life characters along the way.

"This series is an unprecedented look at what it takes to bring these beloved characters to life," says Jason Sterman, director and executive producer, Supper Club. "We are honored to feature this incredible group of artists who trusted us not only with presenting their skillset, but with sharing their personal, and often emotional, stories with the world. We're looking forward to audiences becoming inspired to hopefully pick up a pencil and put it to paper themselves."

"Think back to your favorite films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, whether from our earliest days, the films of our 1990s renaissance or the award-winning films of TODAY like 'Encanto' and 'Frozen,' every film starts with an idea, a pencil and an artist. And within the thousands of artists who have created our 60 films over the last century, every person has a unique and special story," says series executive producer Amy Astley, senior vice president,

Publicity/Communications, Creative Legacy, and Brand Strategy for Walt Disney Animation Studios. "It was an honor to partner with Supper Club, whose projects such as 'Chef's Table' create beautifully captured, intimate portraits of talented people. With "Sketchbook," our hope is to demystify the art of drawing, MAKING IT accessible for anyone who wants to pick up a pencil and paper while deepening an appreciation for the individuals who contribute to our films."

"Sketchbook" with Walt Disney Animation Studios is produced by Supper Club in partnership with Disney Animation. For Supper Club, Jason Sterman, David Gelb and Brian McGinn are executive producers. For Walt Disney Animation Studios, Amy Astley is executive producer. Sterman, Leanne Dare and Andrew McAllister serve as directors.