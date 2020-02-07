Disney+ Announces New Season of DISNEY'S FAIRYTALE WEDDINGS

Valentine's Day is one week away and love is in the air at Disney+! Subscribers can get into the spirit with all-new episodes of the fan-favorite series "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings."

Watch the trailer for the new season of the Disney+ Original Series, "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings," premiering Friday, Feb. 14, below!

"Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" returns for an all-new season only on Disney+, with new couples, surprise musical performances, unexpected appearances, captivating celebrations, and of course, lots of Disney magic. From epic hidden camera engagements to romantic fairy tale weddings, each episode will showcase enchanting stories and spectacular settings from Disney destinations around the globe. The first season is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Hosted by real-life couple Stephen "tWitch" Boss ("The Ellen Show") and Allison Holker ("Dancing with the Stars"), the series goes inside the intimate plans of each couple as they celebrate their unique love stories with the help of DISNEY'S FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS & Honeymoons. From FreeForm Studios, "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" is produced by T Group Productions, Roberts Media, and Legacy Productions, with Ann Lewis Roberts and Simon Lythgoe serving as executive producers.





