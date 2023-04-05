Discovery+ & HBO Max to Premiere FUNNY OR DIE'S HIGH SCIENCE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 05, 2023  

The new original series FUNNY OR DIE'S HIGH SCIENCE will debut THURSDAY, APRIL 20 on discovery+ and HBO Max.

The series stars Matt Klinman, and Zack Poitras, featuring Paul Bettany as THE VOICE of futuristic, talking bong "Dr. Oh" who will take Matt and Zack on psychedelic trips of scientific discovery to blow their minds with real facts from the cutting edge of human knowledge. Episodes will become available to stream at the same time and the series will premiere two episodes weekly beginning April 26 on Discovery Channel.

Paul Bettany: "It was a pleasure to work with Funny Or Die and the creators, Matt and Zach, on a project that is so opposite to anything I have done before. 'Dr. Oh' is their creation that I've tried to sort of bring an avuncular warmth to. This one's for those science fans with a sense of humor."

Henry Muñoz, Owner of Funny or Die: "As I've said before, Funny Or Die has always been on the cutting edge of comedy and social issues, giving a voice to new generations. High Science does just that by combining humor, and originality through a hallucinatory lens."

From Funny Or Die comes a psychedelic trip into the world of real science. Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras star as two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, literally, by smoking various topics from a robotic bong (voiced by Paul Bettany) to blast off to imaginary realms full of real facts and mind-blowing insights.

Matt Klinman, Zack Poitras, and Paul Bettany star. Guest expert appearances will include astrobiologists, archeologists, zoologists and more from universities across the world.

Watch the new trailer here:



