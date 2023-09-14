Discovery Channel Premieres New Season of NAKED & AFRAID in November

NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Sep. 14, 2023

Discovery Channel Premieres New Season of NAKED & AFRAID in November

From untamed, rain-sodden jungles to dry grasslands dense with wildlife, superfans and survival experts alike will have the chance to prove themselves in the most extreme situations when NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Pushed beyond their limits with no food, no water, and no clothes, these competitors dare to journey into the WILD and persevere despite the odds.  

Kicking off with back-to-back fan challenges – where ordinary people with little outdoor experience attempt to go from viewer to survivalist – this season features an ICU trauma nurse and a banker who suffered brain damage in a devastating car accident as they embark on a brutal 14-day journey in the wilderness. Despite years of rehabilitation and medical training, hurdles are bound to arise as they attempt to survive extreme temperatures, relentless mosquitoes, and the most venomous snake in Mexico.  

This season, challenges may vary from 14 to 21 days, but they are just as grueling and raw as ever. A circus performer, inexperienced city folk and even a previous contestant who is seeking redemption after poisoning the waters in her last challenge, must face the dangers of Mother Nature in hopes of surviving, Naked and Afraid. 

In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following NAKED AND AFRAID on Facebook, X, and Instagram. 

NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company. 



