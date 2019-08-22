Director Dan Trachtenberg Departs Tom Holland Drama UNCHARTED

Variety reports that Tom Holland-led drama "Uncharted" has just lost its director. It was announced that Dan Trachtenberg ("10 Cloverfield Lane") departed the feature on Thursday.

The film is based on the popular video games, which follow Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. The series began with "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune," released on the Playstation 3 in 2007.

Earlier this week, Sony pulled out of their deal with Disney allowing Spider-Man to be a part of movies and media in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland has starred as Peter Parker in Marvel's most recent "Spider-Man" films and other "Avengers" products."

Holland can be seen in "The Current War," which was just recently released after being shelved for two years. He got his start on the West End, playing the titular role in "Billy Elliot."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories