Dichen Lachman Joins JURASSIC WORLD 3

Deadline reports that Dichen Lachman will star in "Jurassic World 3." She joins a cast that also includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Colin Trevorrow directs the movie, which is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021.

Lachman starred on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as the inhuman who led the Afterlife settlement in an open war against S.H.I.E.L.D. She also had roles on "Animal Kingdom" and "Altered Carbon."

"Jurassic World" is the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of film; it made $1.67 billion dollars. The whole "Jurassic" franchise has amassed more than $5 billion total.

Read the original story on Deadline.





