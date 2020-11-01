Deon Taylor Takes to the Streets of Florida with “This Is Why I Vote” Initiative

These videos will be available for viewing starting Monday, November 2.

Director Deon Taylor (Black & Blue, Fatale) and founder of BE WOKE.VOTE with his partner Roxanne Avent Taylor (producer, Black & Blue, Fatale) is taking to the streets of Florida to encourage the Black and Brown community to go out to the polls via their new "THIS IS WHY I VOTE" initiative ahead of this Tuesday's election.

This endeavor includes the creation of videos from Black and Brown men from Florida cities, including Miami, Tallahassee, Orlando and Tampa, as well as actors, musicians, athletes and artists explaining why they will be voting this year.

These videos will be available for viewing starting Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. ET on BlackPAC.com as well as BE WOKE.VOTE social channels.

Mike Bloomberg will contribute $450,000 to BlackPAC to amplify the BE WOKE.VOTE campaign on digital platforms.

"We are on the streets with our phones and fighting for our voters' voices. We are 1,000% determined to be heard and we're not playing no games," said Deon Taylor.

Growing up in Gary, IN and living in low income housing with a single mother who worked three jobs, Taylor never believed that his vote mattered. It wasn't until he turned 27 that Taylor understood the importance. His mother started working at the polls and sat him down to explain why he needed to vote. It was then that Taylor realized that by voting, the changes he wanted to see could become a reality.

Celebrities involved in this campaign include actors Michael Ealy and Mike Colter, musicians Tyrese and E-40, athletes Matt Barnes and Booker T, influential members of the Black community including attorney Ben Crump, entrepreneur David Gross, journalists Van Jones and Van Lathan, as well young Black men who were previously incarcerated. These individuals will each be telling their stories of why this election is such so critical.

"Black Americans are making their voices heard in big ways this year, including at the ballot box," said Mike Bloomberg. "I'm glad to support the important work being done by BlackPAC, with Deon Taylor, to elevate the voices of Black voters as they explain why this election is so important - and to encourage others to get out the vote."

For additional information on "THIS IS WHY I VOTE", please visit https://blackpac.com.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You