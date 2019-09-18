Dennis Staroselsky Joins LOVE, WEDDINGS, & OTHER DISASTERS

Deadline reports that actor Dennis Staroselsky has joined "Love, Weddings & Other Disasters." The film also stars Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons.

The film is about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple - while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect.

Staroselsky plays Robert Barton, a conservative, handsome, old society guy who is running for THE MAYOR of Boston and at the same time planning his wedding.

Todd Stashwick, Maggie Grace and Caroline Portu make up the rest of the cast of the film.

Staroselky appeared on "The Deuce," and in limited series "The Loudest Voice." He starred in "The Mambo Kings" on Broadway.

