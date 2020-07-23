Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Denis Leary (THE MOODYS, "Rescue Me") and FOX Entertainment have jointly entered a broadcast development deal, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment of FOX Entertainment.

Under terms of the agreement, Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for FOX Network through his new production entity, Amoeba. Leary, who may star in any new series he creates during the deal, also headlines FOX's critically acclaimed single-camera comedy, THE MOODYS, which recently was renewed for a second season and scheduled to air next spring.

"Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of FOX. His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance," said Thorn. "As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we're honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we're looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it."

"Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at FOX," Leary said. "As well as using their luxury suites for WORLD SERIES games and the Super Bowl."

Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, added, "Welcome Denis. You're paying FACE VALUE for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England."

Leary joins a growing list of auspices with whom FOX Entertainment has entered direct deals. Last month, the company announced its first direct animation deal to receive a series commitment with Dan Harmon. FOX Entertainment also has direct deals Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson, who wrote and is executive-producing FOX's UNTITLED FILM RE-ENACTMENT PROJECT pilot from Warner Bros. Television, Amblin TV and FOX Entertainment.

