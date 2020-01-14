Demi Lovato Will Perform at THE GRAMMYS
Variety reports that Demi Lovato will perform at the Grammy Awards. This marks the singer's return to the spotlight - she has been recovering from a 2018 drug overdose and hospitalization.
Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run DMC, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton will also perform on the awards show.
"I've gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I'm a little nervous," Lovato said. "Over the past year, I've learned a ton. I feel like I'm more in tune with who I am now, where I'm at today."
"I've learned a lot, I've been through a lot and I think as time goes on, as we are being faced with challenges in our life, on a daily basis like we all are, we are all human," she said.
The Grammys will air on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Lovato got her start on Disney Channel. Her hit songs include "This is Me," "Cool for the Summer," "Skyscraper," and "Heart Attack."
