Demi Lovato Will Perform at THE GRAMMYS

Variety reports that Demi Lovato will perform at the Grammy Awards. This marks the singer's return to the spotlight - she has been recovering from a 2018 drug overdose and hospitalization.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run DMC, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton will also perform on the awards show.

"I've gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I'm a little nervous," Lovato said. "Over the past year, I've learned a ton. I feel like I'm more in tune with who I am now, where I'm at today."

"I've learned a lot, I've been through a lot and I think as time goes on, as we are being faced with challenges in our life, on a daily basis like we all are, we are all human," she said.

The Grammys will air on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Lovato got her start on Disney Channel. Her hit songs include "This is Me," "Cool for the Summer," "Skyscraper," and "Heart Attack."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories