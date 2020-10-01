Demi Lovato, Sia, and En Vogue Will Perform at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

dick clark productions and NBC today announced additional performers.

dick clark productions and NBC today announced additional performers for the "2020 Billboard Music Awards," including superstars Demi Lovato, Sia and En Vogue. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.



Performances will tie in powerful and moving social justice messages as Demi Lovato will give a world premiere performance of new music, Sia, in a rare television appearance, will perform her latest single, "Courage to Change," and En Vogue, celebrating their 30th anniversary, will give a timely performance of their anthem, "Free Your Mind."



As previously announced, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs and Post Malone. Garth Brooks will receive the coveted ICON Award, joining only eight other artists to ever receive the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.



Fan-voted categories this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is now open and available on TikTok, this year's primary voting platform, reflecting its increasing impact on music and role as a staging ground for chart-topping hits.



"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.



The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" are sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity.



The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.



For the latest news on the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.

