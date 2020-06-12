Dave Chappelle Drops Surprise Netflix Special '8:46'

Dave Chappelle releases a new NETFLIX SPECIAL titled "8:46," which was surprise released for free on Netflix's Youtube comedy channel on Thursday night.

In the special, Chappelle, discusses everything from George Floyd's death to being unable to accept a Grammy award on the day Kobe Bryant died. The special was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Audience members had to adhere to social distancing guidelines, including face masks and temperature checks.

"8:46" references the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck, ultimately leading to his death. Chappelle also shares that according to his birth certificate that was the time of day he was born.

Chappelle said of the surprise special, "Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand."

Watch it below!

