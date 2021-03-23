Danny Jolles Releases New Comedy Special SIX PARTS

800 Pound Gorilla is pleased to announce the release of Six Parts, the new comedy special from comedian and actor Danny Jolles, which is available today, March 23, 2021 on YouTube for free streaming, Amazon Prime to rent, and as an audio comedy album wherever comedy on Spotify and wherever is streamed or sold.

You may know Danny Jolles from his various acting roles, such as George in the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jacob in Hulu's Ramy, and on Netflix's The Joel McHale Show. Six Parts is Jolles's debut special, but he is in no way a stranger to comedy. He has been performing stand-up for the last decade and has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central, and was one of the New Faces at the critically-acclaimed Just For Laughs festival in 2017.

In his first hour-long special, Jolles breaks from the ordinary and performs in six unique venues over the course of six nights, around the city of Los Angeles. According to Jolles, "Stand up is the greatest art form on the planet for many reasons, but one of the best reasons is that it can happen anywhere." He set out to prove this belief by recording his special in six parts - hence, the title of the special - across a range of venues, some typical for comedy and others, not so much.

Filmed pre-pandemic in a gym, barbershop, art gallery, surf shop, recording studio, and a comedy club, Six Parts shows off Jolles's strength in versatility. Each location presented its own challenges, with entirely unique set-ups and audiences.

"Doesn't matter where you are, set up an amp and a mic and there can be an incredible comedy show. Different crowd sizes, different lighting, and different topics. If you hand me a mic and give me a crowd, I can put on a show," says Jolles.

Six Parts is now available as of March 23, 2021 on YouTube, Amazon Prime and as an audio comedy album wherever comedy is streamed or sold.